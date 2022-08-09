Salinas Police investigating shooting threats possibly directed towards elementary school

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 9, 2022, at 3:15 p.m.- Salinas City Elementary School District has shared new details about potential threats made to one of their elementary schools.

The school district said an inmate inside Kern Valley State Prison sent a letter to the elementary school after overhearing shooting threats possibly directed at the school. The inmate said they overheard several other inmates threatening to shoot up several places but only named Kammann specifically.

The note never mentioned Kamman Elementary School by full name, but the letter was mailed to the school.

Salinas Police sent out the following statement:

Yesterday, Salinas Police Department became aware of a potential threat to Kamman Elementary School from school district administrators. The threat was received in the form of a letter sent from out of the area. School administrators have notified parents on the situation Salinas PD takes these types of allegations seriously and we initiated an investigation as soon as we learned of the incident. The investigation is ongoing. At this time, we question the credibility of the threat. We will continue to work with school administrators to ensure a safe environment for all students and personnel throughout the city of Salinas. Salinas Police

A Salinas elementray school received a potentially threatening letter in the mail that Salinas Police is now investigating, said the Salinas City Elementary School District.

The letter describing a "potentially threatening incident" was received on Monday by Kammann Elementary School, said the school district.

"SCESD is focused on providing a positive learning environment free of distractions and disturbance for our students, and, as always, student and staff safety is our highest priority." said the school district.

SCESD will be holding a lockdown drill Tuesday and asked for increased police patrols around Kammann Elementary and the nearby park. The school district is asking if people see anything out of the ordinary around Kammann to contact the police.