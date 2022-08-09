Skip to Content
Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of DUI

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch walks off the field after NFL football practice, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Renton, Wash
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
LAS VEGAS, (KION-TV) — Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of DUI.

Lynch, 36, was a former running back who most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks. He played for UC Berkeley in college.

Officers arrested Lynch during a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, they said. Officers took Lynch to jail after suspecting he was drunk.

Lynch also played for the Raiders for the 2017-2018 season.

This is a developing story.

