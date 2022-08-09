Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of DUI

LAS VEGAS, (KION-TV) — Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of DUI.

Lynch, 36, was a former running back who most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks. He played for UC Berkeley in college.

Officers arrested Lynch during a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, they said. Officers took Lynch to jail after suspecting he was drunk.

Lynch also played for the Raiders for the 2017-2018 season.

This is a developing story.