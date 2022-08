Lucky 13: Mariners top Yankees in extras for tense 1-0 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Luis Torrens singled with one out in the 13th inning to score Eugenio Suárez, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 1-0 in a game dominated by the starting pitching of Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo. The two aces were overpowering into the late innings before turning it over to bullpens that managed to keep the game scoreless deep into the night. Some bad baserunning by the Yankees helped, as did a lack of execution by the Mariners as both teams had chances early in the extra frames to finally score a run. Matt Brash pitched two innings of relief to get the win for Seattle.

