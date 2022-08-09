Digital “origins” series highlights Watsonville native for Monterey Bay F.C.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Monterey Bay F.C. is allowing fans to get to know its players with a digital "origins" series.

The first of which highlights Watsonville native Adrian Rebollar.

In the episode, Rebollar talks about his first time getting interested in soccer. He even attempted to persuade his parents to let him play when he was in kindergarten and first grade.

It took a few years, but he was finally able to convince them. This led to a career eventually playing at the college level at CSUMB.

"Now that I've been starting, it's always been on the back of my mind that I can't take this for granted," said Rebollar. "There are so many other players that wish they could be in my position, so the least I can do is be the hardest working person."

