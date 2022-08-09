Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:47 PM
Published 5:57 PM

Digital “origins” series highlights Watsonville native for Monterey Bay F.C.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Monterey Bay F.C. is allowing fans to get to know its players with a digital "origins" series.

The first of which highlights Watsonville native Adrian Rebollar.

In the episode, Rebollar talks about his first time getting interested in soccer. He even attempted to persuade his parents to let him play when he was in kindergarten and first grade.

It took a few years, but he was finally able to convince them. This led to a career eventually playing at the college level at CSUMB.

"Now that I've been starting, it's always been on the back of my mind that I can't take this for granted," said Rebollar. "There are so many other players that wish they could be in my position, so the least I can do is be the hardest working person."

To view the episode, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content