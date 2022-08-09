1/6 panel to interview Pa. governor nominee Mastriano

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano is appearing before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Mastriano was outside the Capitol that day and helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate electors beholden to Trump. He is one of two people expected to provide private interviews Tuesday before the committee, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson issued the subpoena for Mastriano back in February as the panel intensified its probe of the “fake electors” scheme. Mastriano’s attorney has said he was willing to talk to the panel.

