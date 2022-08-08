US obtains warrant to seize $90M jet of Russian oligarch

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York has authorized the United States to seize a $90 million jet belonging to a Russian oligarch in a continuing effort to diminish the financial pillars of the Russian government after its invasion of Ukraine. Federal prosecutors announced Monday that the effort to seize Andrei Skoch’s private plane was part of the pursuit of sanctioned Russian oligarchs and their blocked property. Skoch is one of the wealthiest men in Russia’s Duma. The U.S. Treasury first sanctioned Skoch in 2018 over his ties to organized crime. Forbes magazine has valued his fortune at about $6.6 billion.

