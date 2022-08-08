Testimony ends in deadly motorcycle crash trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Testimony has ended in the trial of a truck driver charged in a crash that killed seven members of a Marine motorcycle club in New Hampshire. The final witness for the defense Monday was an accident reconstruction expert who testified that the 2019 crash would’ve happened even if the truck was in the middle of its lane because the lead biker was “headed in that direction.” Prosecutors have argued that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy repeatedly swerved back and forth before the head-on crash and told police he caused it. But his attorney blames the lead biker, saying he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the truck while driving drunk.

