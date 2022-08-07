Skip to Content
Matarazzo’s Stuttgart holds Leipzig 1-1 in Bundesliga opener

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart team has denied Leipzig a winning start to the Bundesliga season by fighting back to draw 1-1. Naouirou Ahamada’s first goal for Stuttgart since joining from Juventus in 2020 earned the home team a point and frustrated the visitors. Leipzig made a good start with Christopher Nkunku opening the scoring in the eighth minute. But Ahamada equalized in the 31st. Promoted Schalke plays Cologne later Sunday.

