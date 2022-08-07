Gunmen kill 4 in attack targeting lawmaker in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen shot dead four people including two police in the country’s northwest in an attack targeting a provincial lawmaker from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party. The lawmaker with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party was wounded in the attack late Saturday along with three others and was hospitalized in the provincial capital of Peshawar. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The assault took place in conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is governed by Khan’s party.

