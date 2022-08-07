Ashleigh Buhai wins Women’s British Open after playoff

MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai has recovered from throwing away a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open by beating In Gee Chun in a playoff to win her first major title. With the light fading Buhai made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt while Chun settled for a bogey. Buhai calmly rolled in from less than three feet and then clutched her face in relief. Hinako Shibuno of Japan finished one shot back in third after missing a chip from just off the green that would have made it a three-way playoff.

