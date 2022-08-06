Bus crash on highway in Croatia kills at least 11 people

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A bus has skidded from a highway in northern Croatia, and police say at least 11 people were killed. Croatian police tweeted that “in the skidding of a bus with Polish license plates, according to initial information from the field, 11 people died and several were injured.” The accident happened Saturday morning on the A-4 highway about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb. Croatia’s state HRT television reported at least 34 people were injured, many seriously. It said the most likely cause of the crash was the driver falling asleep. A spokesperson for Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says officials from the Polish Embassy in Croatia are heading to the scene.

