Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:22 PM

Arango sparks LAFC to 4-1 romp over Real Salt Lake

KION 2020

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half and Los Angeles FC cruised to a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Arango’s first netter gave LAFC (16-4-3) a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute, but Sergio Córdova answered three minutes later for RSL (9-8-7) to tie the match.

Kellyn Acosta gave LAFC the lead for good with a goal in the 17th minute.

Arango made it 3-1 in the 60th minute with his 11th goal of the season and Gareth Bale capped the scoring in the 87th.

Maxime Crépeau had two saves for LAFC. Zac MacMath saved four shots for RSL.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content