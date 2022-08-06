3 new arrests linked to slaying of Amazon expert, journalist

BRASILIA, BRAZIL (AP) — Brazil’s Federal Police have arrested three more suspects in a case arising from the slaying of a journalist and an Indigenous expert in the remote western reaches of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest in June. A police statement Saturday alleges the three were involved in the hiding of the bodies after the killing. It says they are relatives of one of three fishermen previously charged with murdering the victims. British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were killed June 5 on their boat on the Itaquai river, near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory. The area is a hotspot for illegal fishing.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.