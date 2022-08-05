Rays draw club-record 13 walks, rally to beat Tigers 5-3

DETROIT (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays walked a franchise-record 13 times while rallying to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Three of the walks came in Tampa Bay’s three-run eighth inning. The Rays trailed 3-0 after two innings before coming back to win their third straight game. The Rays had walked 12 times in an 11-inning win over the Marlins on June 19, 2010, and had walked 11 times in several nine-inning games. The Tigers led 3-2 going into the eighth, but Joe Jimenez (3-1) walked the first two batters of the inning _ Tampa Bay’s 11th and 12th walks _ and Brandon Lowe followed with a two-run double.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.