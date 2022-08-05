Skip to Content
Parents charged with fentanyl-related death of 15-month-old

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The parents of a 15-month-old who was found dead with fentanyl in her system have been charged with the negligent death of the toddler, according to KTVU.

Evan Frostick and Madison Bernard have been charged with murder and child cruelty after an investigation found 2.5 to 3 grams of fentanyl in the baby's system, said the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office.

Santa Rosa Police

Fentanyl was found “strewn throughout the bedroom as well as on the bed where she was sleeping,” said Santa Rosa Police. The residence was on Sonoma Avenue near East Street.

Santa Rosa Police
