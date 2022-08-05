‘My age doesn’t matter:’ Lewandowski aims to rebuild Barça

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski is determined to get Barcelona winning trophies again with all the goals and experience that the 33-year-old Poland striker can provide. Lewandowski was presented to around 60,000 fans at Barcelona’s Camp Nou on Friday. It was the first chance for his Spanish supporters to see him in person after he joined Barcelona on its preseason tour of the United States following his $50 million transfer from Bayern Munich. Lewandowski says that he feels “better even than when I was 29 years old” and is eager to help his younger teammates.

