Canada to use regulation to ban handgun imports in 2 weeks

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada plans to temporarily ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament, using a regulatory measure that comes into effect in two weeks. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Friday the change will last until a permanent freeze is passed in Parliament and comes into force. The government introduced gun control legislation in May that includes a national freeze on the importation, purchase, sale and transfer of handguns in Canada but it has not yet passed. The temporary ban will prevent businesses from importing handguns into Canada with a few exceptions that mirror those in the legislation introduced in May.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.