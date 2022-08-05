Bat tests positive for rabies in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey Health Department said a bat found near East La Salle Avenue in Seaside has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found on July 27, and Animal Services, while there was animal exposure to a pet, no human suffered exposure. The exposed pet has been put into quarantine.

The Monterey County Health Department and Animal Services said there is a "continuous presence of rabies in local wildlife, both in and out of city limits. In Monterey County, commonly seen skunks and bats are the most common species to test positive for the virus."

Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease and can spread to people and pets from a bite or scratch from an infected animal. Domestic animals are at an increased risk if they are not vaccinated.

Health officials advise these steps to protecting pets and people from rabies:

Owners should avoid leaving their pets outside unattended, particularly at dawn and dusk when wildlife can be most active.

Owners of domestic livestock species such as horses, sheep, goats, pigs and cattle should discuss rabies vaccinations with their veterinarian as these species are also susceptible to rabies infections from rabid wild animals.

Residents should avoid leaving pet food and water outside because it encourages wildlife activity around the home.

People should avoid contact with wildlife, particularly skunks and bats at all times. Do not touch or approach animals acting strangely. If any wild animals are found dead, acting abnormally or ill, or if you think you or your pets have been exposed to rabies, please contact your local animal control agency.

For more information on rabies resources in Monterey County, click here. General information can be found here.