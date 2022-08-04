Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task force served three warrants that led to the arrest of three and recovery of four pistols and one semi-automatic assault rifle on Thursday.

The day started at 5 a.m. on the 300 block of Ayrshire Way in Gonzales. Officers found two loaded and unregistered Polymer 80 semiautomatic ghost guns, a Smith and Wesson revolver, and an American Tactical 223/.556 semi-automatic rifle, extended gun magazines, and ammunition, said police.

Gregory Escareno, 20, of Gonzales, was not home during the search but turned himself in to police hours later. He was booked into Monterey County Jail on multiple gun-related charges.

Task force officers then went to the 50 block of 7th Street in Greenfield and found evidence they say will help with an ongoing criminal investigation.

The Task Force's final stop was at the 200 block of Cesar Chavez Way in Soledad. Officers arrested both 19-year-old Ruben Martinez of Soledad and a 16-year-old, said police.

Officers said they found a loaded semi-automatic Polymer 80 ghost gun. The two suspects also allegedly resisted officers’ commands and assaulted an officer.

According to investigating officers, both suspects were taken into custody for battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.