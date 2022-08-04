Salinas native training to be U.S. Navy Future Warfighter

GREAT LAKES, Calif. (KION-TV) - A Salinas native is studying at the Naval Education and Training Command to become a boatswain's mate.

Jeric Banez will be tasked with repairing, maintaining, and stowing equipment, as well as training, directing and supervising maintenance personnel.

Banez graduated from Everett Alvarez High School in 2019 and joined the Navy less than a year ago.

“I joined the Navy to personally make my family proud," said Banez. "I also wanted to travel to different countries and make friends along the way.”

Baez said the values to be in the Navy he learned by growing up in Salinas.

“I learned that nothing is easy in life," said Banez. "This is why you must always be strong both mentally and physically. The Navy is important to prevent war and maintain the freedom of the seas."

Banez and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, and he takes pride in serving his country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy is an opportunity to travel the world and find myself, with great responsibilities to contribute to the safety and success of those around me,” added Banez.