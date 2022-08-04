Moroccan court jails 14 migrants for 8 months over crossing

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A Moroccan court has imposed 8-month prison sentences on 14 migrants for attempting, along with hundreds of others, to scale a border fence separating the north African country from the autonomous Spanish enclave of Melilla in June. Nador’s Court of First Instance also ordered the defendants to pay 2,000-dirham ($194) fines each over the events of June 24. The Moroccan Association for Human Rights, known as AMDH, said at least 27 migrants trying to enter Spain died that day, and numerous others — both migrants and police — were hurt. The AMDH condemned the decision as “very harsh against people who only seek refuge.”

