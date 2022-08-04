LSU’s Kelly frank about uncertainty as camp kicks off

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly says he and his new staff have a lot of decisions to make between this week’s opening of fall camp and the season opener against Florida State on Labor Day weekend. Kelly says he cannot yet even “pencil in” starters at quarterback, cornerback or along most of the offensive line. LSU’s staff under Kelly has only one holdover from last season in offensive line coach Brad Davis. Kelly says he feels pretty good about the talent assembled on LSU’s roster. But he says his staff will be relying more than most seasons during his career on evaluations during fall camp to decide the opening week lineup.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.