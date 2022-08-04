Judge may question mom charged with killing missing children

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A county prosecutor has urged a judge to question a Maryland woman before deciding if she is mentally fit to stand trial on murder charges stemming from the disappearance of her two young children nearly eight years ago. At a hearing Thursday, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Judge Richard Jordan said he needs more time to prepare before questioning Catherine Hoggle or issuing any rulings related to her mental competence. Jordan scheduled a hearing in early October to revisit the matter. Authorities say Hoggle’s 3-year-old daughter, Sarah, and 2-year-old son, Jacob, were last seen in their mother’s care on Sept. 7, 2014. Hoggle was arrested three days after their disappearance.

