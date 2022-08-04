Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:10 PM

Bo Nix settles into his new team, new QB competition

KION 2020

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Quarterback Bo Nix is settling in with Oregon, his new team after transferring from Auburn in the offseason. Nix is the most senior of the Ducks quarterbacks as the team prepares to open fall camp on Friday. Nix will be competing for the starter’s job with Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield. Nix was a three-year starter for the Tigers, but he hurt his ankle last November and his season was cut short.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content