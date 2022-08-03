Soccer player Rubins, capped 117 times by Latvia, dies at 43

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Latvian soccer player Andrejs Rubins who played 117 times for the national team has died at the age of 43. The Latvian soccer federation confirmed his death without giving details. Rubins wore the No. 10 shirt when Latvia qualified for its only major tournament at the 2004 European Championship in Portugal. He started all three games at the tournament, including a 0-0 draw with Germany. Rubins played for clubs in England, Sweden, Russia and Azerbaijan, including three years at Crystal Palace.

