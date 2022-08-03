Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 11:43 AM
Published 8:34 PM

Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’

Pacific Grove moves forward with allowing for cannabis dispensary
KION
Pacific Grove moves forward with allowing for cannabis dispensary

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City Council voted 5-1-1 not to pursue a Homekey Project, according to Pacific Grove councilman Luke Coletti.

The primary reason is the recent State Water Control Resources Control Board letter that dismissed the application by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District to modify the cease and desist order against California American Water Company for unauthorized diversion of water from the Carmel River Water Board.

The application sought to modify a condition that states that “Cal-Am shall not divert water from the Carmel River for new service connections or for any increased use of water at existing service addresses resulting from a change in zoning or use.”

From here, it is unclear where Project Homekey in Pacific Grove stands.

This article previously incorrectly stated that Project Homekey passed in Pacific Grove.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Katie Nicora

Katie Nicora is the Dayside Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content