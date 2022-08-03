Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City Council voted 5-1-1 not to pursue a Homekey Project, according to Pacific Grove councilman Luke Coletti.

The primary reason is the recent State Water Control Resources Control Board letter that dismissed the application by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District to modify the cease and desist order against California American Water Company for unauthorized diversion of water from the Carmel River Water Board.

The application sought to modify a condition that states that “Cal-Am shall not divert water from the Carmel River for new service connections or for any increased use of water at existing service addresses resulting from a change in zoning or use.”

From here, it is unclear where Project Homekey in Pacific Grove stands.

This article previously incorrectly stated that Project Homekey passed in Pacific Grove.