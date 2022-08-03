Pacific Grove approves next step for ‘Project Homekey’ funding

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City Council voted to move forward with the city's "State Project Homekey" application for the next round of funding.

The recommendation passed 4 to 2, as one council member was absent.

This brings the city closer to creating new, affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness in Pacific Grove.

Now that council has agreed to move forward, city staff will have to review the "round 3 notice of funding" requirements.

They'll also meet with California state staff for consultation and technical assistance, as well as to identify local development and broker partners to help the city find a suitable location for the new housing.

Staff must also find a non-profit partner to run the program and return those plans to the council for approval.