Bishop accused in lawsuit of abusing child decades ago

BOSTON (AP) — A former parishioner at a Massachusetts church has filed a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused as a child more than 30 years ago by a Roman Catholic priest who is now an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Detroit. The lawsuit filed Monday in Boston says the plaintiff was a 12-year-old parishioner at Saint Mary of the Sacred Heart Parish in Lynn in 1989 and 1990 when he was sexually assaulted about 25 times by Paul Fitzpatrick Russell. The Archdiocese of Detroit in a statement said Russell denies the allegations. He has been placed on limited ministerial duty.

