Aston Martin to unveil two new high-performance models at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- Aston Martin is set to have a large presence at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance that opens on August 18.

One of the more significant announcements from the British luxury car brand is revealing two new "high-performance models." What those models are is for car enthusiasts to find out by attending the event weekend.

Also being shown are:

Latest development progress for the Valhalla hybrid supercar to be presented with its driver-focused concept interior

Critically acclaimed DBX707, the "world's most powerful luxury SUV," with exclusive test drives

First large-scale event for Aston Martin following the launch of its new creative identity and updated iconic wings logo

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will go from August 18 to August 21.

