Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:08 PM

Aston Martin to unveil two new high-performance models at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

https://media.astonmartin.com/aston-martin-brings-intensity-to-pebble-beach-with-strongest-ever-brand-presence-and-new-products/

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- Aston Martin is set to have a large presence at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance that opens on August 18.

One of the more significant announcements from the British luxury car brand is revealing two new "high-performance models." What those models are is for car enthusiasts to find out by attending the event weekend.

Also being shown are:

  • Latest development progress for the Valhalla hybrid supercar to be presented with its driver-focused concept interior
  • Critically acclaimed DBX707, the "world's most powerful luxury SUV," with exclusive test drives
  • First large-scale event for Aston Martin following the launch of its new creative identity and updated iconic wings logo

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will go from August 18 to August 21.

Click here to learn more about Aston Martin's involvement at the event.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content