Rangers starter Jon Gray exits with discomfort on left side

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray had an early exit from his start against Baltimore because of discomfort on his left side. Gray left in the middle of an at-bat with one out and the bases loaded in the second inning Monday night. Gray looked uneasy after Anthony Santander swung and missed on a pitch in the dirt to make the count 1-2. Gray left after a visit from an athletic trainer. Gray allowed four runs and four hits. He signed a $56 million, four-year contract with the Rangers in free agency last winter and was the team’s starter on opening day.

