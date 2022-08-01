Monterey County Regional Airport opens open-air waiting space

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Airport announced the opening of an open-air space for passengers to wait for their flights.

The Outdoor Courtyard is now open by Gate 1 and provides a scenic view of Monterey Bay.

“We are excited to welcome passengers to our new Gate 1 outdoor experience,” states Monterey Regional Airport Executive Director Michael La Pier. “Very few airports offer the opportunity to enjoy outdoor seating past security, however, this Courtyard will give our visitors and travelers the chance to enjoy our climate for a bit longer before they board their flight. And you can’t beat the views of the Monterey Bay.”

The airport said the space was underutilized, and this area provides staff and guests another option to wait for their flights. There is also a pet relief area for travelers.