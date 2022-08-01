Indiana House GOP facing debate on abortion ban exceptions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans who dominate Indiana’s Legislature remain divided over how tight they should make a proposed ban on nearly all abortions as debate on the bill has shifted to the state House following the Senate’s narrow weekend approval of the proposal. Significant disagreement included whether exceptions to the ban should be allowed for rape and incest victims, while a prominent House conservative said Monday he believed the version approved by the Senate wouldn’t prohibit as many abortions as claimed by its sponsor. A House committee is scheduled on Tuesday to hear public testimony on the proposal and possibly debate changes.

