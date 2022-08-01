Gov. Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency over monkeypox

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for monkeypox in order to bolster the state's vaccination efforts Monday.

“California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing, and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment, and outreach,” said Governor Newsom. “We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community-fighting stigmatization.”

This proclamation will allow Emergency Medical Service personnel to give out monkeypox vaccines that are FDA-approved.

To read the full proclamation, click here.