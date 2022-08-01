Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin. The 32-year-old Grossman is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after the season. He has struggled for the out-of-contention Tigers with a .205 batting average, 13 doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs in 83 games. The switch-hitter has started 43 games in left field and 31 games in right. Grossman set career highs in 2021 in his Tigers debut with 23 home runs and 156 games.