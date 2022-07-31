Sinner rallies to top Alcaraz in Croatia Open final

UMAG, Croatia (AP) — Second-seeded Jannik Sinner has rallied from a set down in the final of the Croatia Open to beat top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 for his sixth career ATP title. The 10th-ranked Italian was playing his first final of the year and eighth overall as he prevented the fifth-ranked Alcaraz from successfully defending his first ATP title. Sinner dominated after the 19-year-old Alcaraz prevailed in the first-set tiebreaker.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.