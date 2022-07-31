M’s Rodríguez lands on injured list with bruised wrist

HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle star rookie Julio Rodríguez was placed on the injured list with a bruised right wrist Sunday after being hit by a pitch a night before. Manager Scott Servais said X-rays were negative, but that the center fielder was very sore and wouldn’t be able to hold a bat for at least five days. The team decided it was best to place him on the injured list so they could add another player to the roster.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.