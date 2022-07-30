1 wounded in attack on army guarding Guatemala president

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — One man is wounded after gunmen opened fire on soldiers at a checkpoint providing area security for a visit by Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to a town near the Mexican border. Rubén Téllez, a spokesman for the Guatemalan army, said Saturday that soldiers working a highway checkpoint intended to act as perimeter security for the presidential visit came under fire. Téllez said a car approached the checkpoint, and its occupants then opened fire on soldiers, who returned fire. One man, possibly a Mexican, was shot in the legs during the incident and was taken for medical treatment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.