DK Metcalf says he bluffed Seahawks during contract talks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — DK Metcalf is the latest in a parade of NFL wide receivers to sign a big new contract before the start of this season. He signed a three-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season. Metcalf’s deal is worth up to $72 million and includes $58 million guaranteed. He joins the likes of Cooper Kupp, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams and Michael Gallup, who all signed big-money deals this offseason. Metcalf says he bluffed general manager John Schneider about leaving after the season when his rookie contract expired.

