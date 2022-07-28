QB Ryan challenges Colts to keep up with quick-paced tempo

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Matt Ryan has seen and done just about everything other than winning a Super Bowl in his 14-year NFL career. He’s been the league MVP. He’s won a conference title. He’s steadily climbed the league’s career passing charts. But now, for the first time since his rookie season, Ryan is settling into a whole new world. The Indianapolis Colts new quarterback is getting acclimated to a new playbook, new teammates, a new training camp facility and a new routine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.