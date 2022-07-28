Monkeypox vaccine allocation on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- As of Thursday, there are 4,639 cases of monkeypox in the United States. California has 799 of those cases, according to the CDC.

"Infections with the type of monkeypox virus identified in this outbreak—the West African type—are rarely fatal. Over 99% of people who get this form of the disease are likely to survive," according to the CDC. "However, people with weakened immune systems, children under eight years of age, people with a history of eczema, and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding may be more likely to get seriously ill or die.

The Central Coast counties have allocated and distributed a total of 969 monkeypox vaccines as of July 19. Santa Cruz county has allocated and distributed 322 doses since July 19, while Monterey has allocated 207 amounts and distributed 118 doses.

San Benito County has not allocated or distributed any doses of the monkeypox vaccine.