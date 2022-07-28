Fire on Old Stage Road spreads to multiple outbuildings in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salians Fire and multiple agencies were on the scene of a fire on the 700 block of Old Stage Road Thursday at around 1:15 p.m.

The Monterey County Regional Fire District said the fire spread to multiple outbuildings and vegetation. Thick smoke could be seen driving onto the property.

No word on injuries or if other buildings were damaged. The cause has not been released.

The fire was mostly under control when our reporter was on the scene. Salinas Fire is the primary organization working on this incident.

This is a developing story.