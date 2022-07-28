AP sources: Seahawks expected to sign Metcalf to extension

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign DK Metcalf to a three-year contract extension worth up to $72 million and $58 million guaranteed. Metcalf is the latest in a string of top pass catchers to get locked up with new deals this offseason. Metcalf was entering the final year of his rookie contract after being a second-round pick by Seattle in 2019 and getting him signed was a priority for the Seahawks this offseason. Metcalf had watched during the first two days of Seattle’s training camp while the details of the extension were finalized.

