William Shatner gives thanks to Gilroy citizens for returning his wallet

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) - Mission Log: In a search for Captain Kirk's wallet, two good Gilroy earthlings that work for B&T Farms returned his wallet to police.

In a Tweet, William Shatner gave thanks to them and Gilroy Police for returning his lost wallet.

