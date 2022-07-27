William Shatner gives thanks to Gilroy citizens for returning his wallet
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) - Mission Log: In a search for Captain Kirk's wallet, two good Gilroy earthlings that work for B&T Farms returned his wallet to police.
In a Tweet, William Shatner gave thanks to them and Gilroy Police for returning his lost wallet.
I would like to thank Gary and Natalie of B&T Farms @TfarmsB for their extreme honesty in returning my lost wallet. They are obviously good citizens. I would also like to thank Officer Mark Tarasco and Sergeant John Ballard from the@GilroyPD My best, Bill— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 26, 2022