US sprint great Allyson Felix joins IOC athletes’ commission

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — American sprint great Allyson Felix and a refugee cyclist originally from Afghanistan have joined the International Olympic Committee’s athletes’ commission. Felix is a seven-time Olympic champion. She joins after winning her 14th career world championship title last week. Cyclist Masomah Ali Zada was born in Afghanistan and competed in the women’s cycling time trial on the IOC’s refugee Olympic team last year in Tokyo. The other two new members are two-time Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee of Britain and Oluseyi Smith of Canada.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.