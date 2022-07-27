Rays beat Orioles 6-4 in 10 innings to end 4-game skid

BALTIMORE (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a two-run double off All-Star reliever Jorge López in the 10th inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays recovered from another late lapse to beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 and end a four-game losing streak. Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo sent the game into extra innings with a one-out solo homer in the ninth off Colin Poche. One night earlier, Poche entered in the eighth inning with a one-run lead and yielded a two-run homer. Poche has given up eight home runs this season, including two in the past two games. This time, however, Tampa Bay rebounded from his mistake.

