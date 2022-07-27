Quinn says he’s on board as rebuilding Bears begin practices

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn joined the rest of the team on the practice field for the first time under new coach Matt Eberflus after missing all offseason voluntary and mandatory work. Quinn says he doesn’t expect or want to be traded, as the rumors suggested all offseason. This doesn’t mean the Bears are without controversy at the start of training camp. Linebacker Roquan Smith wants a new contract and was placed on the physically unable to perform list. Smith was at practice, just not taking part. Eberflus doesn’t want to reveal the injury that landed Smith on the PUP list, assuming there is one. Smith was at all the offseason practices and did not have an injury then.

