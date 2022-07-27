ODFL fined $1.36 million for improper hazardous waste

MONTEREY, Calif (KION-TV)- The Monterey County District Attorney's Office and 15 other District Attorney's Office settled a case with Old Dominion Freight Line over improper disposal of hazardous waste over their state facilities.

A judge ruled that ODFL must pay $1.36 million in civil penalties, costs and supplemental environmental projects. They must also put in an improved hazardous waste compliance program at its service centers and repair facilities in California, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

"The illegal disposal of hazardous waste in the regular trash, which is bound for municipal landfills, poses serious risks to the environment, public health, and worker safety," said District Attorney Pacioni. "We will continue to hold businesses accountable for violating hazardous waste laws."

The judgment filed this week alleged that ODFL was illegally disposing of hazardous waste in its trash receptacles, unlawfully transported hazardous waste out of state without proper documentation and

without a transporter's registration and failed to train employees in the proper management of

hazardous waste.

"These hazardous wastes included commercial chemical products, paint materials, electronic devices, batteries, ignitable liquids, aerosol products, cleaning agents, and other flammable, reactive, toxic, and corrosive materials," said Pacioni.

ODFL implemented and developed new policies, procedures, and training programs to manage and dispose of hazardous waste properly. ODFL also cooperated with prosecutors throughout the investigation, said Pacioni.