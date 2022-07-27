US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner has resumed in a Russian court. Griner testified on Wednesday that a language interpreter provided during her questioning translated only a fraction of what was said. Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February. She acknowledged in court earlier this month that she had vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she arrived in Russia but contends they ended up in her luggage inadvertently. The Phoenix Mercury standout described making a grueling 13-hour flight to Moscow while recovering from COVID-19. She recalled getting pulled aside after the canisters were found. Griner says she was instructed to sign documents without receiving an explanation of what they implied.

