Peru’s struggling president marks his first year in office

TUPE, Peru (AP) — Like many in her Peruvian Andes community, María Acevedo voted for Pedro Castillo for president last year, drawn in part by the possibility of seeing the nation led by someone with rural roots like her own. That sentiment proved to be shared by people across Peru, and the political neophyte Castillo stunned Peru’s political class by winning election. After a year in the presidency, Castillo’s popularity is in shambles, decimated by what critics characterize as a chaotic management style and corruption allegations. But in rural areas many voters feel the fault for the executive crisis lies not only with Castillo, but with Congress.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.