DA: 4 jail guards failed to act as inmate attempted suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — Four New York City jail guards have been indicted for failing to intervene in an inmate’s suicide attempt until it was too late to save the teenager from serious brain damage. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark says the correction captain and three correction officers waited nearly eight minutes before providing any assistance to 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano at the Rikers Island jail complex. The guards were arraigned Monday on charges of first- and second-degree reckless endangerment and official misconduct. The head of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association says the union will defend the officers vigorously. Feliciano has been in a hospital brain injury unit since the suicide attempt.

